TheStreet Downgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to D

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIV opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at $78,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

