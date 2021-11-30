Thingschain (TIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $37,330.25 and approximately $5.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

