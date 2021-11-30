THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

THKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

THK stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. THK has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

