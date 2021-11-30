Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $90.19 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $90,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,381 shares of company stock worth $39,354,061 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $166.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

