Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 11,052 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $60,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

