Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 62,566 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,566 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of First Republic Bank worth $94,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $214.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

