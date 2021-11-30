Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the October 31st total of 399,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 837,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Top Ships by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Top Ships has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.89.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Top Ships in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

