Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 60.46 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £118.91 million and a P/E ratio of -61.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.