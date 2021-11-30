Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.70

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.70 and last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

