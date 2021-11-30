Transform Wealth LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 91.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

