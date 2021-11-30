Transform Wealth LLC Invests $155,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 244,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

