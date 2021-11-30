Transform Wealth LLC Sells 176 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in IHS Markit by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,599,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

