Transform Wealth LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

