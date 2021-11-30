TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce sales of $770.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $763.96 million and the highest is $775.57 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.19. 1,195,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

