Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,891 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Trevena stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

