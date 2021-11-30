Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 48.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,087 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter worth $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the last quarter.

ATVCU stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

