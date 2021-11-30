Truegame (TGAME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,851.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $157,041.21 and approximately $2,851.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

