Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.32. 253,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.80 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $140.46.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $346,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

