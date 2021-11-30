UBIX.Network Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (UBX)

UBIX.Network (CURRENCY:UBX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UBIX.Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00065091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00094099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.61 or 0.07973639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,359.87 or 1.00167819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UBIX.Network

UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network . The official message board for UBIX.Network is medium.com/@ubix_network . The official website for UBIX.Network is ubix.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). “

UBIX.Network Coin Trading

