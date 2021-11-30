UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $216,000 in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

