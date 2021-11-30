UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 1,053.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Casa Systems stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA).

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.