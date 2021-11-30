UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.