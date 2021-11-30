UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $395.64 million, a P/E ratio of 136.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.