Ultra Trading Up 11.1% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Ultra has a total market cap of $607.26 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,234.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.41 or 0.00996676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00263592 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001162 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

