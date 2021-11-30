Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $81.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.07 million to $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $351.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after buying an additional 498,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RARE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 497,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.89 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.