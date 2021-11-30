UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

