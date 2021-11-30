UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 42,429 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. iShares US Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,179,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

