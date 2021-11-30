UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36.

