UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.44.

CRM opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.21. The company has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

