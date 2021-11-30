UMB Bank N A MO Buys 338 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,379,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in BlackRock by 2,461.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,478,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $928.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $904.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.