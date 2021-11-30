UMB Bank N A MO Has $18.16 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 145,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.