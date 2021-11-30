UMB Bank N A MO Has $48.56 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.