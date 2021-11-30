UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

