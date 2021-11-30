UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

V stock opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

