UMB Bank N A MO Sells 575 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $195.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

