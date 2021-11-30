Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 72.1% in November

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UATG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.