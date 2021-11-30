Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 72.1% in November

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UATG opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
