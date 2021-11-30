United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 17th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $526.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in United Fire Group by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Fire Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

