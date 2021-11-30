United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UG stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

