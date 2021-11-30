United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of UG stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.99.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.