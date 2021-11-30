Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 79,763 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 79,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $14,168,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Unity Software stock opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

