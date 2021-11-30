Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie Sells 33,334 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80.

On Friday, September 3rd, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80.

Shares of U stock opened at $170.33 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.81.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

