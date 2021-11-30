Upstart (UPST) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Upstart to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Upstart and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 362 1334 1612 58 2.41

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $270.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 260.75 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 12.76

Upstart’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Summary

Upstart beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

