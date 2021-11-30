UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of URGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 5,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,034. The firm has a market cap of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

