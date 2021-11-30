Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $164.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.