Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

