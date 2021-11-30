Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. 167,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,097,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.