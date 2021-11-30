Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 15,597 Shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.40% of JanOne worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JanOne during the first quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JanOne during the first quarter worth $103,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAN opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. JanOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

