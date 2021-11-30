Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,191 Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 91.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.21%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

