Vanguard Group Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

