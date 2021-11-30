Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 30,437 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.