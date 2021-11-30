Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

